Ericsson (ERIC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ericsson (Symbol: ERIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.49, changing hands as high as $8.68 per share. Ericsson shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.15 per share, with $10.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.64.

