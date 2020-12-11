Ericsson (ERIC) Secures Deal to Deploy 5G Core for KDDI's Network

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that it has collaborated with telecommunications service provider — KDDI Corporation KDDIY — for the launch of 5G Standalone services in the latter’s network. As part of the alliance, Japan-based KDDI will capitalize on Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core platform. Amid rapid technology shifts, this one-of-a-kind solution primarily focuses on tapping new business opportunities while enhancing revenues with utmost flexibility and agility.



Markedly, the 5G standalone core network agreement will assist KDDI to not only bolster its digital transformation but also support advanced use cases for industry partners and mobile broadband users. As the prime 5G RAN vendor for the Japanese operator, the latest feat will enable Ericsson to hone its best-in-class capabilities in wireless core services platform, while strengthening its position in the East Asian country.



At a time when majority of the industries are shifting toward automated operations for addressing business and mission-critical needs, Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core aptly serves the purpose. The avant-garde platform is built on a microservices-based technology that integrates Evolved Packet Core and 5G Core into a common cloud native platform that optimizes 5G footprint and allows service providers to expand offerings while paving the path for lucrative business opportunities with increased network security.



Particularly designed for cloud deployment, the 5G Core enables zero-touch operation with Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) capabilities, and minimizes operational overheads on the back of its automation capabilities. The solution is powered by a virtualized portfolio, which consists of Cloud Unified Data Management, Cloud Packet Core and, Policy and Signaling Controller products. In fact, the Cloud Packet Core will benefit KDDI’s corporate customers with digital transformation while realizing the advantages of new business models and use cases in an evolved 5G ecosystem.



Ericsson and KDDI have been a sharing a working relationship since 2018. In fact, last year, the Swedish equipment vendor was selected by KDDI as its 5G RAN supplier with the launch of commercial 5G services in early 2020, wherein both the companies showcased cloud-native CI/CD pipeline delivery for KDDI’s standalone 5G Core network. Apart from streamlining KDDI’s overall network infrastructure with state-of-the-art 5G technology, Ericsson will support the 5G Business Cocreation Alliance, established by the Japanese telco. The initiative, of which Ericsson is a partner, focuses on introducing new services while driving digitization on the back of next-gen technology.



To date, Ericsson has secured 118 commercial 5G agreements with unique communication service providers, of which 72 are live networks. Notably, the company is witnessing a healthy momentum in its business, based on the strategy to increase investments in technology leadership including 5G, while enabling new use cases in IoT and Big Data. It believes that standardization of 5G is the keystone for digitization of industries and broadband, and predicts mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. Such positive industry trends are expected to bode well for Ericsson in the long run.



Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 28.9%. The stock has rallied 33.8% compared with industry's growth of 39.3% in the past year.





Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.

