Ericsson (ERIC) Poised to Benefit from Solid 5G Momentum

Ericsson ERIC continues to ride on strong 5G momentum with a growing list of deals globally.



As the year closes, let us have a look at some of the major developments during the fourth quarter of 2021.



The Sweden-based company announced plans to acquire global provider of cloud-based communications, Vonage. The buyout underscores Ericsson’s strategy to expand its presence in the wireless enterprise and broaden its offerings. It would spearhead the creation of a global network and communication platform for open innovation.



Ericsson continues to expand its footprint by leveraging its competitive 5G portfolio. However, the stock has lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s growth of 22.3%.

Ericsson racked up 5G milestones with the announcement of a deal to deliver 5G standalone together with SK Telecom in Korea. In France, Ericsson announced plans to launch the country’s largest industrial 5G network together ArcelorMittal France and Orange Business Services.



In the United States, Ericsson shifted autonomous vehicle development into the next gear with the announcement of Ericsson Routes, a live test environment in San Francisco developed for autonomous and connected vehicle companies.



Malaysia’s Digital Nasional Berhad 5G network became the latest to join Ericsson’s list of live commercial 5G networks. It has 168 5G deals with communications service providers, including 105 live 5G networks in 46 countries.



The company is poised to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership.



ERIC currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 8.8% over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has soared 236% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for next-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.2% over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 23.3% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for next-year earnings has been revised upward by 300% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 22% in the past year.

