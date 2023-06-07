Ericsson (ERIC) Partners With Zain for Sustainable Networks

Ericsson ERIC recently inked an agreement with Zain Group to pool their individual resources and domain expertise to develop and explore sustainability initiatives. In addition to developing energy-efficient networks, the collaboration seeks to reduce carbon footprint and devise ways to reduce energy consumption.



Zain Group is a leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in the Middle East. The companies intend to work in unison to conduct workshop sessions and co-host knowledge-sharing programs aimed at building sustainable networks for resilient digital economies. The collaboration is likely to showcase methods to reduce energy and carbon emission through the deployment of innovative Ericsson products, solutions, features and services.



In addition, the companies intend to explore opportunities for a successful collaboration on Ericsson’s global Product Take-Back Program. This initiative aims to encourage responsible disposal and recycling of e-waste as Ericsson retrieves its obsolete products from partners and disposes them safely in order to reduce their environmental impact.



Ericsson is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide. With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focusing on 5G system development. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Ericsson currently has 147 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 63 countries.



The stock has lost 37.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 14%.



Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.