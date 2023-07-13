Ericsson (ERIC) Partners With MediaTek to Boost Uplink Speed

Ericsson ERIC has joined forces with MediaTek to showcase an impressive uplink speed achievement, reaching a record-setting 565 Mbps. The enhanced uplink speed will significantly boost 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) devices' capacity and ensure a premium experience for FWA subscribers by accelerating time to content on various popular websites. The combined technical expertise of Ericsson and MediaTek mitigates previous limitations, delivering enhanced network performance for the evolving FWA market.



Ericsson and MediaTek have previously made substantial advances in uplink performance trials. The latest test stands out due to its specific focus on FWA, which is projected to grow significantly, with an estimated 300 million connections by 2028.



Conventionally, the focus of applications has been primarily on downlink speed. However, uplink speed is a vital factor for connectivity as it facilitates fast and reliable data transmission from devices to the network. By reducing latency and enhancing responsiveness, improved uplink speeds contribute to the optimal functioning of various data-intensive real-time applications, including online gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and more.



The demonstration was conducted through the integration of uplink SU-MIMO (Single User-Multiple Input Multiple Output) with uplink Carrier Aggregation in the widely deployed FR1 spectrum (Frequency Range 1) on the MediaTek T830 CPE platform with three transmit antennas. This combination offers immense advantages for FWA service providers, as it simplifies device output power constraints and the placement of additional radio frequency components. This is particularly beneficial for FWA devices with larger form factors compared to smartphones.



Ericsson is well-positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. It strives to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider with a focused enterprise business. The company’s patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio.



Courtesy of investments in R&D, combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. It currently has 147 live 5G networks in 63 countries. Its ‘cost and efficiency program’ has been devised to generate higher cost savings. The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness.



The stock has lost 17.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.6%.



Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



