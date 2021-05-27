Ericsson (ERIC) Partners With Leonardo to Boost 5G Solutions

Ericsson ERIC has joined forces with Leonardo to develop new 5G solutions and business models in the public safety and critical infrastructure space. Based in Italy, Leonardo is a leading cyber and security solutions company.



The market leaders will share their research and development capabilities in cybersecurity and 5G networks. The collaboration is aimed at driving solutions that will enable industries to transform operations, increase safety and deliver innovative services.



The partnership will also facilitate integration with existing narrowband digital communications. This will be done by using LTE and 5G technology to deliver solutions that will provide first responders with reliable communications.



Their combined expertise will help Ericsson and Leonardo to grow in the mission-critical sector and deliver innovative products and services.



Ericsson is well positioned to take advantage of the market momentum with a competitive 5G product portfolio. The company expects to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership.



Ericsson continues to invest in strengthening its portfolio and expanding global footprint. It aims to create a strong platform for the long term with competitiveness in core business and enterprise applications.



Other prominent players in the industry include Nokia Corporation NOK, Viasat, Inc. VSAT and Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW.

