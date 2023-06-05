Ericsson (ERIC) Partners With Intel to Augment 5G in Thailand

Ericsson ERIC recently collaborated with Intel Corporation INTC to boost 5G infrastructure development in Thailand. The Southeast Asian country is putting a strong emphasis to develop a digital foundation and ensure greater accessibility and affordability of Internet services across the nation. It is willing to leverage Ericsson and Intel’s advanced technological know-how and vast global experience to realize these goals and construct a resilient digital economy.



The joint venture will work to develop a wide range of enterprise applications that cater to the requirements of various sectors like manufacturing, transport and logistics and support communication service providers (CSP) with a seamless adoption of 5G. The deployment of innovative edge services powered by Intel and Ericsson will support the commercial expansion of local businesses with state-of-art digital solutions. Integrating 5G capabilities will allow CSPs to enhance their business-to-business engagements and foster energy efficiency and sustainability with virtualized RAN and distributed architectures.



Successful implementation of this project is essential to realize Thailand’s vision to build a robust digital economy and promote digital literacy. Ericsson backed by its strong portfolio of over 60,000 patents is committed to create an advance 5G ecosystem that will support local residents and enterprises with secure, scalable and reliable network performance.



Ericsson is benefiting from solid 5G momentum worldwide. Investments in research and development (R&D) have established it as a leader in 5G. In the Mobile Networks business, Ericsson plans to capitalize on the convergence of cloud, software and services by merging Digital Services and Managed Services to form a new segment dubbed Cloud Software and Services. With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. To maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is a need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson solutions are much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



Ericsson currently has 147 live 5G networks in 63 countries. Its ‘cost and efficiency program’ has been devised to generate higher cost savings. The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness. Courtesy of investing in R&D combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. It is also inclined toward stabilizing its IT, cloud and project portfolio and re-establishing profitability in Managed Services by handling existing contracts as well as investing in automation and artificial intelligence.



