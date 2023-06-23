Ericsson (ERIC) Partners Mobily for Improved Hajj Connectivity

Ericsson ERIC, a global leader in telecommunications technology, has teamed up with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) to provide seamless connectivity for this year's Hajj pilgrims. The collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics to deliver an enhanced experience during the Hajj season.



The partnership between Mobily and Ericsson has brought AI-based cognitive solutions into play. These solutions utilize automation, big data scalability, speed, accuracy and consistency to optimize network performance and improve throughput. By deploying these cutting-edge AI solutions, Mobily aims to revolutionize the way pilgrims connect during their spiritual journey, ensuring reliable and smooth connectivity throughout the Hajj season.



To meet the expected surge in data traffic and enhance user experiences, Mobily has also deployed new sites equipped with Ericsson Radio System products. These products increase the 5G capacity, expand the backhaul capacity and extend service coverage in Mina, a location heavily frequented by pilgrims. Using analytics and AI, the cognitive solution continuously monitors and assesses the network, identifying and correcting any anomalies that may affect performance and service experiences.



The partnership has resulted in an expansion of Mobily's coverage, increased 5G capacity and the development of intelligent capabilities, all working toward the realization of a fully autonomous network.



The collaboration between Ericsson and Mobily demonstrates the power of advanced technologies in enhancing connectivity and user experiences by leveraging AI, ML and analytics. It also contributes to developing intelligent networks that will shape the future of the telecommunications industry.



Ericsson is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide. With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focusing on 5G system development. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Ericsson currently has 147 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 63 countries.



The stock has lost 33.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of a content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. It develops, commercializes and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

