Ericsson (ERIC) Partners Firms to Bring 5G Standalone to Europe

Ericsson ERIC has joined forces with Vodafone VOD, Qualcomm QCOM and Oppo to unlock the full potential of 5G.



The companies have recently deployed a 5G Standalone (SA) network in major German cities, including Frankfurt. Vodafone is the first network operator in Europe to activate 5G SA at scale.



5G SA enables lower latency than 5G non-standalone networks. It allows more people and devices to use mobile data at the same time. Ericsson has provided products and solutions from its Radio System portfolio and Cloud Core for the cloud-native services.



Apart from benefiting industries with innovation opportunities, the deployment will allow consumers to experience high-speed data capacity. Vodafone’s network will support network slicing, which enables flexibility as parts of the network can be allocated for different use cases.



Furthermore, the energy consumption of mobile phone users with 5G SA is reduced by almost 20%. Ericsson and Vodafone have converted a data center to 5G in Frankfurt. 5G SA brings a lot of advantages to businesses and consumers.



Ericsson aims to invest in strengthening its portfolio and expanding its global footprint. The company is benefiting from accelerated 5G deployments in North-East Asia, North America and Europe. It currently has 135 commercial 5G agreements with communications service providers (of which 77 are publicly announced) and includes 83 live 5G networks in 41 countries.



Investments in research and development (R&D) have established Ericsson as a leader in 5G. The company’s patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio.



Ericsson has accelerated its R&D investments in Digital Services to capture further opportunities. The company is seeing a healthy momentum in its business, based on the strategy to increase its investments for technology leadership.



Ericsson’s shares have gained 66.7% in the past year compared with 57.6% growth of the industry.







The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A better-ranked stock in the industry is Ubiquiti UI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vodafone Group PLC (VOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ericsson (ERIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.