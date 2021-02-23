Ericsson (ERIC) Launches Solutions for 5G Mid-Band Rollout

Ericsson ERIC recently augmented its portfolio with the launch of solutions for mid-band 5G deployment as carriers are increasingly turning focus to extensive 5G rollout across the country. The introduction of three new radios in Massive MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) and six products within RAN (radio access network) Compute portfolios is likely to enable carriers harness the full potential of the mid-band spectrum as more airwaves will be made available in the near future.



Notably, the FCC has concluded the auctioning of some of the airwaves in the 3.7 gigahertz-to-4.2 gigahertz area of spectrum — widely known as the C-band — in a concerted effort to bring the United States at the forefront of the 5G race and thwart the increased 5G dominance of South Korea and China. It will offer 280 MHz of spectrum in the 3.7-3.98 GHz band that is likely to provide key mid-band spectrum for potential 5G deployments in the next few years. The C-Band offers significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics compared with mmWave, which has a relatively shorter range and requires a high density of sites to achieve optimum coverage. Consequently, the airwaves are deemed to be prized assets for carriers that lack considerable mid-band spectrum holdings and is likely to unlock superfast 5G networks across the country.



Powered by Ericsson Silicon – the indigenous system-on-a-chip range offering advanced processing capabilities for a rapid evolution of energy-efficient and high-performing networks – the new products aim to capitalize on this emerging market opportunity. The Massive MIMO 5G radios can be deployed in both rural and urban settings as they are about 45% lighter than their earlier counterparts and 20% more energy efficient with passive cooling features to minimize costly maintenance site visits. The RAN Compute products also offers 15-20% less energy consumption and about 50% higher throughput for wider coverage.



Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power and site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, supporting communications service providers to launch the avant-garde technology and expand the 5G coverage fast. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson, being one of the premier telecom service providers, is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. Notably, it is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



To date, Ericsson has secured 127 commercial 5G agreements with unique communication service providers, of which 79 are live networks. The company is increasingly focusing on 5G system development to capitalize on the upcoming market opportunities. The company believes standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitization of industries and broadband. Moreover, Ericsson foresees mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The extensive deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Currently, Ericsson is investing in its competitive 5G-ready portfolio to enable customers to seamlessly migrate to 5G. AI and automation remain key enablers for its business development.



The stock has gained 47.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 48.2%.





