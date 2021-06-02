Ericsson (ERIC) Introduces Private 5G to Support Businesses

Ericsson ERIC has introduced Private 5G — an innovative cellular 4G and 5G network — that will help drive the digital transformation of industries.



The Private 5G solution streamlines business operations with cloud-based network management. It keeps sensitive data on-premise and delivers high performance through service-level agreements.



Ericsson offers 4G LTE and 5G Standalone connectivity to different industrial customers, including mining, manufacturing, ports, warehouses and airports. The new offering can be scaled according to needs for more coverage and devices at a facility.



Ericsson’s Private 5G has been developed on its 4G and 5G radio and dual-mode core technology that supports a wide range of use cases. The solution allows companies to increase productivity and provide more value to customers.



With the launch, Ericsson will be able to better address key trends in the enterprise cellular market. The company is focused on delivering the capabilities that are required by service providers for serving their business customers.



Ericsson is well positioned to take advantage of the market momentum with a competitive 5G product portfolio. The company expects to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership.



Ericsson continues to invest in strengthening its portfolio and expanding global footprint. It aims to create a strong platform for the long term with competitiveness in core business and enterprise applications.



Ericsson’s shares have gained 33.6% in the past year compared with 44.1% growth of the industry.

