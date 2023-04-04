Ericsson (ERIC), Intel Partner for Malaysia 5G Proliferation

Ericsson ERIC recently inked an agreement with Intel Corporation INTC to pool their individual resources and domain expertise for the higher proliferation of 5G across Malaysia. The collaboration also seeks to accelerate digitization and spur business enterprises to embrace 5G connectivity for improved performance across various verticals.



The companies intend to work in unison to develop 5G use cases in sectors such as manufacturing, transport and logistics. In addition, Ericsson and Intel plan to demonstrate how communications service providers can accelerate 5G adoption and expand their business-to-business engagements by showcasing the benefits of digitalization for emerging economies and the role of 5G connectivity in building sustainable and resilient digital economies.



The collaboration is likely to sow the seeds for innovation and business transformation by further encouraging research on higher technology, such as 6G and stimulating the development of the regional economy.



Intel is gaining rapid strides in the data center business with integrated solutions that are highly competitive in prices. The company is also focusing on developing a complete product range targeting different market segments. Intel is betting big on the IoT business and is investing heavily to gain a higher market presence. While the focus was earlier on making the best computing chips and generating industry-leading margins from them, the company now prefers to focus on a product range targeting different market segments.



On the other hand, Ericsson is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide. With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has recently increased manifold. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focusing on 5G system development. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Ericsson currently has 145 live 5G networks across the globe spanning 63 countries.



