Ericsson (ERIC) Inks Deal to Power Vodafone 5G Lab in Spain

Ericsson ERIC recently inked a deal for an undisclosed amount with Vodafone Spain, an operating unit of Vodafone Group Plc VOD, to develop a 5G lab in the European country. The lab is likely to sow the seeds of innovation and applications for consumers and enterprises by fostering ideas and encouraging the development of co-creation space for new 5G use cases.



The Vodafone 5G lab will be housed at its regional headquarters in Madrid, Spain. It is expected to enhance the overall quality of 5G networks in the country and help create a solid 5G ecosystem for its holistic growth. More than 200 developers and software firms are likely to utilize the lab in its first year of operation alone and help develop new 5G use cases for diverse sectors to stimulate the macroeconomic environment.



The Vodafone 5G Lab will be powered by the Ericsson Cloud Native 5G Core. The simplified radio access network (RAN) and the connected devices will provide Vodafone Spain with improved 5G connectivity with low latency and wider coverage. In addition, Ericsson’s Cloud Packet Core and Cloud Unified Data Management solutions will offer the wireless carrier a common multi-access and cloud-native platform with full interoperability features to support 5G and previous generations for seamless operation. This, in turn, will enable Vodafone Spain to unlock the full potential of 5G as it embarks on a journey to provide 5G Core Standalone connectivity services throughout the country.



Ericsson's 5G NR (New Radio) RAN is an integral component of its 5G Platform and includes software support for migration from LTE (Long-Term Evolution) – a 4G mobile communications standard, to NR – a global 5G standard. It reportedly offers an industry-leading performance on the smallest site footprint with the lowest energy consumption as networks grow in scale and complexity.



Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power as well as site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, supporting communications service providers to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson, one of the premier telecom service providers, is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership on 5G. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. Ericsson foresees mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence.



The stock has lost 14% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 22.4%. Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



A better-ranked stock in the industry is Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 68.2% since January 2021. Over the past year, Clearfield has gained a solid 148.8%.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Sierra Wireless has gained 11.4%. The company continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance.

