Ericsson (ERIC) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.3% Higher

Ericsson ERIC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $8.76 –$9.84 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Ericsson Price

Ericsson price | Ericsson Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Wireless Equipment industry is Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



