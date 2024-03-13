Ericsson (ERIC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Ericsson (ERIC) closed the latest trading day at $5.69, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications equipment provider had gained 9.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ericsson in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking a 50% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.33 billion, down 10.95% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share and a revenue of $24.03 billion, representing changes of -2.33% and -3.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ericsson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ericsson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ericsson is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15, so one might conclude that Ericsson is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 183, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

