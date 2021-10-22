Ericsson (ERIC) Extends Partnership With Telenet in Belgium

Ericsson ERIC has expanded its managed services contract with Telenet, a leading communications service provider in Belgium, through a five-year deal.



Apart from Ericsson taking responsibility for design, operations and optimization, the deal includes the integration of 5G hardware into Telenet’s mobile network. Telenet will deploy Ericsson’s Operations Engine in 2022 to improve its mobile network performance and offer a superior customer experience.



The Ericsson Operations Engine enables service providers to better manage their network to enhance customer experience and drive efficiency. The solution boosts the capabilities of network operators using artificial intelligence and automation to avert disruptions in real-time.



In March 2021, Telenet announced the selection of Ericsson as its 5G radio access network (RAN) provider in a network modernization deal. Ericsson delivers industry-leading 5G RAN technology, which includes its Massive MIMO portfolio that offers a wide range of antenna-integrated radios for the maximum capacity.



By deploying Ericsson’s products and solutions, Telenet is likely to get a higher return from its network assets. Ericsson will also extend its Mobile Operation Center with monitoring of the fixed network.



Ericsson is likely to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership. The Sweden-based company continues to expand its footprint by leveraging its competitive 5G portfolio.



It currently has 149 commercial 5G agreements with service providers, including 97 live 5G networks in 46 countries.



