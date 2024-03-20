Ericsson (ERIC) Establishes New Entity to Bolster U.S. Presence

Ericsson ERIC recently established Ericsson Federal Technologies Group (EFTG) to accelerate 5G-driven digital transformation across several U.S. Government (USG), state and federal agencies. Ericsson has matched the stringent criteria set by the U.S. Govt. for 5G networks including support for Open RAN-ready technologies and equipment made in U.S.A , owing to its Texas-based 5G smart factory.



Recognizing the critical role of digitalization in national and economic security, the U.S. Govt. opted to leverage ERIC’s industry-leading 5G portfolio to elevate its digital infrastructure. However, swift adoption of communication technologies, continuous improvement of services, and ensuring connectivity and interoperability across multi-domain operations are complex and challenging endeavors. The newly established enterprise EFTG will offer cutting edge technology and resources to build solutions to cater to the most intricate communication challenges USG agencies face.



EFTG's advisory services extend support to both its existing clientele and U.S. government bodies. The services aim to facilitate the development of robust, highly integrated networking solutions tailored for the most demanding 5G use cases. Moreover, strategic collaboration with the National Science Foundation's Advanced Wireless Research Facility and the CTIA Cybersecurity Lab will augment future innovation with enterprise-wide scalability.



Ericsson will lay the foundation for various 5G prototype deployments to support agencies and DoD (Department of Defense) across a wide range of advanced applications. Its resilient 5G infrastructure will empower DoD with a secure and unified communication system that substantially improves national defense measures. Collaborating with systems integrators, existing clients, and USG bodies, Ericsson will assess critical requirements to drive innovation for 6G evolution.



Ericsson has a century-old presence in the United States. The strategic partnership with the U.S. Government significantly solidifies its position in the country. The recent venture also highlights the growing acceptance of Ericsson’s comprehensive product portfolio and solid foundation of its research and innovation. This is likely to boost its commercial opportunities in the region.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization.

Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. It is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The company focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It currently has 158 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 67 countries.

The stock has gained 2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

