Ericsson (ERIC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ericsson (ERIC) closed the most recent trading day at $5.11, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications equipment provider had gained 3.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ericsson as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ericsson to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.39 billion, down 1.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $26.42 billion, which would represent changes of -49.18% and -1.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ericsson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ericsson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Ericsson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.27.

Investors should also note that ERIC has a PEG ratio of 8.07 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ERIC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

