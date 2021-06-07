Ericsson (ERIC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ericsson (ERIC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.10, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications equipment provider had lost 5.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.68%.

ERIC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ERIC is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.65 billion, up 15.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $28.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.88% and +12.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ERIC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.64% higher within the past month. ERIC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ERIC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.24.

Investors should also note that ERIC has a PEG ratio of 1.9 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.