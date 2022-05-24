Ericsson (ERIC), Deutsche Switch to Renewable Energy Sources

Ericsson ERIC and Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY have started using solar and wind power at an energy-intensive 5G mobile site in Germany amid the soaring electricity costs. This initiative will enable a live radio site to efficiently harness solar and wind energy and optimize power supply and demand.

The energy costs that account for 5% of the operating expenses have a high probability of increasing with the broader deployment of 5G. According to Ericsson, the 5-kilowatt wind turbine and solar modules have the potential to power the entire site of Ditteheim, around 120 miles north of Munich in the state of Bavaria. The site currently contains 12sqm of solar modules.

One of the major goals of this partnership between ERIC and Deutsche Telekom is to authenticate energy efficiency and related cost-cutting solutions based on careful usage of energy and controlled and increased use of renewable resources. The incorporation of these two renewable energy sources implies that the site can theoretically be operated on a stand-alone basis without relying on a cable connection to the electrical power grid. The solution will continue making an immense contribution to powering the site as long as it is backed by supporting weather conditions.

According to Harnessing, the 5G Consumer Potential report from Ericsson, the worldwide 5G consumer market is expected to be worth $31 trillion by 2030. 5G is poised to drive massive opportunities for communications service providers in consumer business over the decade.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERIC has lost 40.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Coupa Software has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22.32%.

Coupa Software’s smart and efficient spend-control programs that provide enhanced reporting and analytics have been the primary reason behind its expanding clientele.

SAP SE SAP, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a key pick for stock investors. SAP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.89%.

SAP, with its Rise with SAP solution, was adopted by clients, including Accenture, Canon Production Printing, Exide Industries Limited, NEC Corporation, Qinqin Food, Rising Auto and TELUS.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.