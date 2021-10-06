Ericsson (ERIC) Business Support Systems to Drive Ooredoo Group

Ericsson ERIC has been selected by the Ooredoo Group as its digital transformation partner for Business Support Systems (BSS) solutions.



Headquartered in Qatar, Ooredoo is a multinational communications service provider that has operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.



The companies have inked a five-year agreement that includes the deployment of Ericsson’s latest BSS solutions across Ooredoo Group’s operating companies. That will give the operator new capabilities across its business operations in the customer, product, and service management domains.



Ericsson’s BSS solutions will help Ooredoo to drive innovation and boost customer satisfaction through shortened time-to-market and increased efficiency. Per the deal, Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform will be the target solution for the group’s operating companies.



Ericsson intends to accelerate the Ooredoo Group’s digital transformation goals and boost its Business to Business and Business to Consumer strategies. Ericsson’s shares have gained 6.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform is a convergent charging and billing solution to monetize all network technologies, business models, and customer types. The solution has been built to meet communications service providers’ increasing demand for end-to-end best-in-suite solutions that combine business performance with cost-efficient operations.



Indonesia’s Indosat Ooredoo is the first of the Ooredoo operating companies to transform its full BSS stack with Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform. Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Kuwait, and Ooredoo Oman have also recently selected Ericsson Charging to improve their customer digital experiences.



The agreement also includes Ericsson Billing, Ericsson Catalog Manager, Ericsson Order Care, Ericsson Dynamic Activation, and Ericsson Mediation to support Ooredoo’s digital transformation and monetization programs.



Ericsson’s end-to-end solutions will support Ooredoo’s requirements of delivering best-in-class services to customers. The Sweden-based company expects to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, Viasat, Inc. VSAT, and Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI. While Clearfield and Viasat sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.



Viasat pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 373.3%, on average.



Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.