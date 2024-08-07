Ericsson (ERIC) Boosts Rural Electric Cooperatives Connectivity

Ericsson ERIC recently inked a strategic partnership with Anterix Inc. ATEX, Southern Linc and National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (“NRTC”) to offer cutting-edge private networking solutions to rural electric cooperatives across the United States. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications landscape, showcasing the companies’ commitment to technological advancement in the country.



The collaboration will witness NRTC enhancing its fiber design and construction capabilities with Ericsson's state-of-the-art cellular and microwave communication technologies, bolstered by Southern Linc's core hosting solutions and Anterix's 900 MHz spectrum. By leveraging these technologies and resources, the initiative aims to deliver mission-critical smart-grid networking solutions tailored to the specific needs of NRTC members, including geographical and deployment requirements.



Southern Linc will integrate Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution combined with Router 6000 and MINI-LINK 6000 offerings with the former’s hosting solutions to provide core connectivity for the private Radio Access Network. This combination promises to fortify the network capabilities while upholding the highest standards of security and reliability.



The collaboration also aims to empower rural cooperatives by providing access to Anterix’s dedicated spectrum platform and ecosystem support of more than 115 members in the effective deployment of private LTE networks. It is expected to bring substantial benefits to the cooperatives by modernizing their infrastructure and enhancing service reliability for their communities.



Leveraging its advanced technologies, Ericsson is setting new standards in connectivity, resilience and security, ensuring that communities across North America have the cutting-edge solutions needed to thrive.



Ericsson's innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations. The company’s leadership in cloud and edge computing is providing scalable solutions for efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, ensuring flexibility and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. These advancements are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobile connectivity and network infrastructure significantly.



Shares of Ericsson have gained 29.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.1%.



