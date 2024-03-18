Ericsson (ERIC) AI Transforms Jordan's Network Performance

Ericsson ERIC and Umniah have embarked on a transformative journey leveraging Ericsson’s Cognitive Software portfolio to enhance network performance in Jordan. The collaboration promises to revolutionize telecommunications in the region by employing state-of-the-art AI and ML technologies.



Ericsson’s Cognitive Software portfolio, renowned for its AI-driven planning and optimization solutions, is set to tackle the complexities of modern networks in Jordan. By harnessing big data, Ericsson aims to proactively identify and resolve network performance issues, ensuring an exceptional user experience.



The partnership between Ericsson and Umniah has already shown promising results during the Proof-of-Concept phase. By focusing on Call Termination Analysis and Advanced RAN Analytics, the collaboration successfully addressed network challenges, leading to enhanced efficiency and improved service quality.



Incorporating Ericsson’s AI capabilities into Umniah’s network has proven to be a game-changer, elevating the quality of service for customers across the Kingdom. Furthermore, the collaboration has resulted in tailored recommendations to enhance network stability and quality. By analyzing areas with subpar performance and optimizing load balancing, significant improvements in user throughput have been achieved.



Ericsson’s Cognitive Software portfolio not only addresses current challenges but also anticipates future needs, facilitating consistent delivery of superior network quality for Umniah.



Umniah’s integration of Ericsson’s Cognitive Software capabilities underscores a commitment to leveraging AI for network enhancement. This approach not only benefits Umniah’s customers but also highlights Ericsson’s AI capabilities as pivotal in optimizing investment strategies for network development in Jordan.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The company focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 158 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 67 countries.



