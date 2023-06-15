Ericsson (ERIC) Achieves Landmark With 1 Million 5G Radios

Ericsson ERIC recently achieved a landmark of developing 1 million 5G radios with its manufacturing partner Flex in Poland. The one-millionth unit is set to be installed at leading Sweden-based communications service provider — Telia Company — as Ericsson aims to transform the Nordics and the Baltics region with superfast 5G connectivity.



Over the years, Ericsson has collaborated with Telia to deploy 5G commercial network in Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Lithuania. Ericsson's 5G NR RAN (radio access network) is an integral component of its 5G platform. It includes software support for migration from LTE (a 4G mobile communications standard) to NR (new radio - a global 5G standard). It offers an industry-leading performance on the smallest site footprint with the lowest energy consumption as networks grow in scale and complexity.



The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency and high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications. The 5G radios are specifically designed to provide a premium experience to consumers and enterprises as well as accelerate applications for various industries.



The millionth radio from Ericsson is a 5G Massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output), with 32 transmit and 32 receive antennas integrated into a single unit. Dubbed AIR 3278, it consumes less energy and boasts a smaller and lighter design than previous generations while offering larger bandwidth and higher capacity.



Ericsson is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide. With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focusing on 5G system development. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Ericsson currently has 147 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 63 countries.



The stock has lost 27.4% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 1.9%.



