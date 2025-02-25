News & Insights

Markets
ERIC

Ericsson To Deploy High-performing 5G Core Network Offerings For India's Bharti Airtel

February 25, 2025 — 01:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bharti Airtel and Ericsson (ERIC) have entered a new collaboration to deploy Ericsson's 5G Core network offerings to the benefit of Airtel's customers and enterprises across India. Ericsson will deploy its Signaling Controller solution within Bharti Airtel's network. Also, Ericsson's 5G Standalone-enabled Charging and Policy solution will be introduced.

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said: "This deployment is a significant step towards making Bharti Airtel's network 5G Standalone ready and future proof. Ericsson's dual-mode 5G core enables monetization through network slicing-based services and network API exposure, unleashing new, innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ERIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.