Ericsson To Deploy High-performing 5G Core Network Offerings For India's Bharti Airtel

(RTTNews) - Bharti Airtel and Ericsson (ERIC) have entered a new collaboration to deploy Ericsson's 5G Core network offerings to the benefit of Airtel's customers and enterprises across India. Ericsson will deploy its Signaling Controller solution within Bharti Airtel's network. Also, Ericsson's 5G Standalone-enabled Charging and Policy solution will be introduced.

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said: "This deployment is a significant step towards making Bharti Airtel's network 5G Standalone ready and future proof. Ericsson's dual-mode 5G core enables monetization through network slicing-based services and network API exposure, unleashing new, innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.