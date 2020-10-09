Ericsson Collaborates With Proximus to Deliver 5G in Belgium

Ericsson ERIC has been selected by Proximus to deploy a state-of-the-art 5G Core network on the operator’s cloud infrastructure. On Apr 1, Proximus, the largest telecommunications company in Belgium, became the first operator to launch 5G services in the country, with initial coverage of more than 30 communities.



Proximus has decided to use Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution as part of its long-term growth strategy. This will make the network future-proof for the digital world. Ericsson’s solution comprises Cloud Packet Core, Cloud Unified Data Management as well as Policy and Signaling Controller products. Also, it will be utilized for modernizing Proximus’ 4G network. This is going to be the first large scale collaboration in Belgium for both the companies.



5G Core is a crucial part of the 5G networks that helps enhance end-user experience, simplify operations, add service agility and improve network capabilities. It is the essence of the mobile network where ultra-connectivity translates into service differentiation and business flexibility. Along with 5G new radio, 5G Core is a foundation of 5G networks.



The cloud-native solution includes services exposure capabilities to explore new business opportunities in the industry. Proximus has chosen Ericsson to deliver the core element of the mobile network, a central and security-relevant component. By joining the Evolved Packet Core and 5G Core network functions into a common platform, Proximus will experience the efficient total cost of ownership and a seamless migration to 5G.



Ericsson has deployed 5G in high-, mid- and low-bands in different urban, suburban and rural locations. The Sweden-based telecom equipment provider currently has 111 commercial 5G contracts with communication service providers all over the world, of which 60 are publicly announced. It has 65 live 5G networks in 33 countries.



The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, high-reliability communication needs of mission-critical applications. Ericsson’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business.



Ericsson has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 26.3% compared with 15% of the industry. The stock has returned 32.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 41.8% in the past six months.







Ericsson carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



