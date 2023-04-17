Ericsson CFO Carl Mellander To Step Down At End Of Q1 2024

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Carl Mellander, will step down at the end of the first quarter 2024. Mellander has been with Ericsson for over 25 years and has been a member of its Executive Team since 2016.

The company noted that it will initiate a recruitment process to appoint a successor.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said,"For almost 7 years Carl has been a valued member of the Executive Team and instrumental in the turnaround of Ericsson. We have come to a mutual agreement that this is a good time for a change, as the turnaround phase is completed and the foundation for the next chapter of Ericsson's strategy has been laid."

