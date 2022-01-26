Ericsson Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ERIC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ericsson (Symbol: ERIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.91, changing hands as high as $11.93 per share. Ericsson shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.93 per share, with $15.315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.93.

