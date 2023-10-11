Ericsson books $2.9 bln impairment, says Q3 core profit fell 39%

Adds preliminary earnings in paragraphs 1, 5, quote in 4th paragraph

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Telecom gear maker Ericsson ERICb.STon Wednesday announced a 32 billion Swedish crowns ($2.9 billion) impairment charge related to its acquisitionlast year of Vonage, and said core profits tumbled in the third quarter.

Ericsson bought Vonage in a $6.2 billion deal.

"The impairment charge represents 50% of the total amount of goodwill and other intangible assets attributed to Vonage," the Swedish group said in a statement.

"The impairment is a consequence of the significant drop in the market capitalisation of Vonage's publicly traded peers, increased interest rates and overall slowdown in Vonage's core markets," it added.

Ericsson said a preliminary reading showed its operating profit before amortisation and restructuring and impairment charges fell 39% in the quarter to 4.7 billion crowns, on a 5% drop in sales to 64.5 billion.

The group, which is scheduled to publish its full quarterly earnings report on Oct. 17, said it expected an operating margin of 7.3% before amortisation and restructuring charges, in line with previous guidance.

