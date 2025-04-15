Ericsson, Bell Canada Successfully Field Test AI-native Link Adaptation

(RTTNews) - Bell Canada and Ericsson (ERIC) have conducted a successful field test of AI-native link adaptation. This technology uses real-time AI to dynamically adapt networks in response to changes in signal quality, interference, and other factors. The in-field tests demonstrated: up to 20 percent higher downlink throughput, facilitating benefits such as faster download speeds; and increased spectral efficiency by up to 10 percent, improving capacity and reliability of connections.

Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President & Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, said: "Using AI is a key part of our goal to enable high-performing programmable networks. By working with Bell to test this new AI-native link adaptation solution in real-world settings, we're closer to delivering transformative 5G Advanced and future 6G experiences."

