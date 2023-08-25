Ericsson and Huawei renew patent cross-licensing deal

STOCKHOLM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Friday it and Chinese peer Huawei had renewed a multi-year global patent cross-licensing agreement.

The deal covers the companies' respective sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices, Ericsson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

