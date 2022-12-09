Ericsson and Apple ink global patent license deal

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST and Apple AAPL.O have reached a multi-year, global patent license agreement, the Swedish telecom equipment group said in a statement on Friday.

