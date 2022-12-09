US Markets
Ericsson and Apple ink global patent license deal

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

December 09, 2022 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST and Apple AAPL.O have reached a multi-year, global patent license agreement, the Swedish telecom equipment group said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

