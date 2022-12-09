US Markets
Ericsson and Apple end patent-related legal disputes with patent license deal

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 09, 2022 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment group Ericsson ERICb.STsaid on Friday it had agreed a multi-year global patent license agreement with Apple AAPL.O.

"The settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties," Ericsson said in a statement.

"Including effects of the settlement, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates fourth-quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be 5.5 billion-5.0 billion crowns $530.3-$578.5 million)."

The deal includes global cross-license for patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights, Ericsson said.

($1 = 10.3720 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

