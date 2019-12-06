Ericsson agrees to pay over $1 billion to resolve U.S. corruption probe -statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mobile telecoms gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST has agreed to pay over $1 billion to resolve a foreign corruption probe, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

Ericsson has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement related to a scheme to make and improperly record tens of millions of dollars in improper payments, the statement said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1(646) 223 6136; Reuters Messaging: christine.prentice.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.