Ericsson agrees to pay over $1 billion to resolve U.S. corruption probe -statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mobile telecoms gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST has agreed to pay over $1 billion to resolve a foreign corruption probe, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

Ericsson has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement related to a scheme to make and improperly record tens of millions of dollars in improper payments, the statement said.

