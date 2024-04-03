Ericsson AGM Adopts Income Statement, Dividend Proposal, And More

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) said its Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet for the Parent company as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Group for 2023. The AGM was held on Wednesday in Kista, Stockholm.

The proposed dividend of 2.70 Swedish kronor per share was approved by the AGM. The dividend will be paid in two equal installments: 1.35 Swedish kronor per share with the record date Friday, April 5, 2024, and 1.35 Swedish kronor per share with the record date Wednesday, October 2, 2024. Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to disburse 1.35 Swedish kronor per share on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and 1.35 Swedish kronor per share on Monday, October 7, 2024.

The AGM resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2023.

The members of the Board and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.

At the AGM, Jan Carlson was re-elected as Chair of the Board and Jon Fredrik Baksaas, Carolina Dybeck Happe, Borje Ekholm, Eric Elzvik, Kristin Rinne, Jonas Synnergren, Jacob Wallenberg and Christy Wyatt were re-elected as Board members.

Karl Åberg was elected new Board member. Helena Stjernholm, who did not stand for re-election, left the Board of Directors in connection with the AGM. It was also noted that the unions have appointed Ulf Rosberg, Annika Salomonsson and Kjell-Ake Soting as employee representatives on the Board of Directors with Frans Frejdestedt, Loredana Roslund and Stefan Wanstedt as deputies.

The AGM re-elected Deloitte AB as auditor for the period up until the end of the AGM 2025 and approved the Nomination Committee´s proposal for the auditor fees.

The AGM resolved on implementation of Long-Term Variable Compensation Program 2024 for the Executive Team, including the President and CEO, and for employees classified as Executives comprising a maximum of 10.4 million B-shares in Ericsson.

