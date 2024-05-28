News & Insights

Eric Sprott Boosts Stake in Aftermath Silver

May 28, 2024 — 12:18 pm EDT

Aftermath Silver (TSE:AAG) has released an update.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is experiencing a notable increase in financial support, with Eric Sprott, the company’s largest shareholder, exercising warrants that contribute to a total cash influx of C$1,989,439.5, increasing his ownership to 14.4%. The funds are set to advance the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in Peru, which has significant industrial potential due to the critical status of copper and manganese and is supported by accessible infrastructure and a recent resource estimate.

