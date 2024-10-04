ERIC Solutions to Modernize Tmcel's Network: Stock to Benefit?

Ericsson ERIC recently reaffirmed its partnership with Tmcel Mozambique, aimed at digitally transforming the African telecommunications provider's monetization suite and enhancing customer experiences.

ERIC’s Extensive Suite of Solutions

Per the agreement, Ericsson will deploy Ericsson Charging and Ericsson Mediation from its state-of-the-art Business and Operations Support Systems (BSS/OSS) portfolio. Ericsson Charging provides an effective route to capture and secure revenue streams and take advantage of business opportunities from both traditional telecom services as well as digital services at low risk. On the other hand, the Mediation system filters out the non-relevant data and transforms them per the format required by the data consumers.



The integration of Ericsson Mediation will enable a transformation of OSS/BSS processes, allowing Tmcel to leverage vast amounts of available data to make more informed business decisions. This upgrade to the latest software releases will likely empower Tmcel to optimize its existing services and prepare for future offerings, ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.



Ericsson will also deploy a service activation platform, Ericsson Dynamic Activation, which facilitates high availability, resilience and scalability to handle high-throughput service activations. The flexible architecture of the platform enables it to easily adapt to service provider’s business practices. This enhancement is expected to strengthen network performance for Tmcel, allowing for the rapid launch of innovative product offerings and the ability to personalize subscriber offers. The improvements aim to reduce time-to-market and enhance operational agility, ultimately elevating the service experience for customers.

Does ERIC Stand to Gain From the Partnership?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership on 5G. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. It empowers developers to enhance the flexibility of applications and allows service providers to better align network connectivity with user-specific requirements.



Ericsson's innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations. The company’s leadership in cloud and edge computing is providing scalable solutions for efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, ensuring flexibility and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



The OSS/BSS portfolio offered by Ericsson provides the flexibility and scalability necessary for Tmcel to adapt to changing customer demands and maintain a competitive edge in the market. The partnership aligns well with Ericsson’s mission to empower a sustainable and connected Africa. In addition to infrastructure enhancements, the partnership emphasizes skills development focused on digital transformation. Through targeted training programs and knowledge transfer initiatives, Tmcel will be positioned to self-manage the platforms, fostering long-term sustainability and operational excellence.



These advancements are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobile connectivity and network infrastructure, likely generating incremental revenues for Ericsson to help the stock propel upward.



ERIC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 56.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 56.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERIC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive suite of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Workday Inc. WDAY sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.