Eric Singer Is The Lead Independent Director of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) And They Just Sold 29% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) should probably be aware that the Lead Independent Director, Eric Singer, recently divested US$227k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$15.20 each. That sale was 29% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

A10 Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Lead Independent Director Eric Singer was not the only time they sold A10 Networks shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$15.09 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$15.42). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 71% of Eric Singer's holding.

In the last year A10 Networks insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ATEN Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that A10 Networks insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About A10 Networks Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought A10 Networks stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, A10 Networks makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for A10 Networks (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

