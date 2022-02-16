ERIC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ericsson (Symbol: ERIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.79, changing hands as low as $10.56 per share. Ericsson shares are currently trading off about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.93 per share, with $14.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.01.

