Eric Laurensse Is The Managing Director of Europe of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Eric Laurensse, the Managing Director of Europe recently netted about US$632k selling shares at an average price of US$38.79. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Ranpak Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Omar Asali, for US$9.9m worth of shares, at about US$19.79 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$40.49, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Omar Asali's holding.

In the last year Ranpak Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PACK Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Does Ranpak Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ranpak Holdings insiders own about US$134m worth of shares (which is 4.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ranpak Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ranpak Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

