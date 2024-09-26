ERIC, INFORM Team Up to Advance Financial Service Security

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that it formed a partnership with INFORM, a prominent provider of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management Solutions. The collaboration will work to bolster the security posture of financial services.



ERIC offers a robust and simple digital wallet and payment service named Ericsson Wallet Platform that combines mobile communications and financial services capabilities. The platform has 114 million active users across 24 countries. Every month, it processes around 3 billion transactions, topping $43 billion. However, ensuring the security and reliability of each transaction is a significant challenge amid growing cybercriminal activities.



In today’s fast-paced digital age, businesses across industries are increasingly relying on online banking services. Cybercriminals are continuously improvising techniques and developing sophisticated fraud schemes and money laundering tactics to take advantage of system vulnerabilities. A successful security breach can lead to substantial financial losses and severely damage an enterprise’s reputation. Amid this backdrop, businesses are looking for a solution that will provide a seamless, secure and efficient digital financial experience.



With the collaboration with INFORM, Ericsson is aiming to address these growing complexities in the financial service sector. The integration of INFORM’s advanced analytics and dynamic rule-making capabilities with ERIC’s mobile financial service will allow real-time detection and prevention of fraudulent activities. Moreover, INFORM’s state of art RiskShield platform will enrich ERIC’s platform with Hybrid AI-powered AML and fraud management capabilities.

Will This Partnership Boost ERIC’s Share Performance?

In the face of rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, banks and fintech companies are driving up investments to mitigate financial risks and prevent fraud. The recent collaboration will significantly strengthen Ericsson’s service offerings and boost its prospect in the fintech industry.

ERIC Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 58.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 54% growth.



