ERIC & DONALD TRUMP JR TO SPEAK AT BITCOIN CONFERENCE 2025!

The speaker lineup for Bitcoin 2025 continues to grow as two high-profile names join the stage: Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Set to appear in Las Vegas from May 27–29, both figures bring a bold voice to the conversation around Capitalism, Bitcoin, freedom, and economic sovereignty. With their increasing engagement in the Bitcoin space, their presence marks another major moment in what is already shaping up to be stellar Bitcoin Conference.

About the Speakers

Eric Trump is Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, overseeing a global portfolio of real estate, hospitality, and development ventures. Known for his hands-on leadership and market instincts, he has played a key role in expanding the family business across major markets. Eric has become increasingly vocal in support of Bitcoin—describing it as a superior hedge for real estate investors—and recently joined the Board of Advisors for Metaplanet, Japan’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin. He previously addressed the community at Bitcoin MENA 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Donald Trump Jr. is a businessman, political commentator, and best-selling author with a growing public stance in favor of decentralized technologies and financial sovereignty. A longtime observer of monetary policy, Trump Jr. has emerged as a prominent voice in the national discussion around Bitcoin’s role in defending civil liberties and economic freedom in the 21st century.

About Bitcoin 2025

The excitement is building as the world’s largest Bitcoin conference approaches, Bitcoin 2025. Set to take place in Las Vegas from May 27-29, this premier event is anticipated to draw Bitcoin enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators from all over the globe.

Be part of the revolution! Come experience the cultural movement that’s the Bitcoin Conference – a landmark event with wealth of opportunities for networking and learning. In 2025, Bitcoin takes over Las Vegas, uniting builders, leaders, and believers in the world’s most resilient monetary network.

New in 2025: Code & Country launches on Industry Day, bringing together policymakers, technologists, and industry leaders for a full day of focused collaboration.

The aim: strengthen Bitcoin’s role in national strategy, regulatory clarity, and technological sovereignty. This marks a new era where Bitcoin’s protocol and geopolitical potential intersect more directly than ever before.

Highlights Include

Keynote Speakers : Renowned experts and visionaries in the Bitcoin and blockchain space will share their insights and predictions for the future of digital currency.

: Renowned experts and visionaries in the Bitcoin and blockchain space will share their insights and predictions for the future of digital currency. Workshops and Panels : Attendees can participate in hands-on workshops and panel discussions covering a wide array of topics, from technical blockchain details to practical applications in various industries.

: Attendees can participate in hands-on workshops and panel discussions covering a wide array of topics, from technical blockchain details to practical applications in various industries. Exhibition Hall : The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge products and services from top companies in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

: The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge products and services from top companies in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Networking Opportunities: With thousands of attendees expected, Bitcoin 2025 offers unparalleled opportunities for networking with peers, potential partners, and thought leaders.

Keynote Speakers

The conference is set to feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including leading Bitcoin developers, blockchain experts, and influential figures in the financial sector. Topics range from the latest advancements in blockchain technology to regulatory updates and investment strategies.

Ross Ulbricht, Freedom Advocate – Founder of the Silk Road marketplace, recently released by President Donald Trump from serving a double life sentence. His story has become emblematic of the clash between personal liberty, Bitcoin, and the state. Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss, Co-Founders of Gemini – Early Bitcoin adopters and founders of the regulated exchange Gemini. David Sacks, White House AI & Crypto Czar – Former PayPal COO and venture capitalist, now serving as the White House’s senior advisor on AI and cryptocurrency policy, leading national efforts on stablecoin legislation and digital asset strategy. Jack Mallers, Co-founder of Strike and now CEO of Twenty One Capital, a Bitcoin-native firm launching with over 42,000 BTC, aiming to maximize Bitcoin ownership per share and accelerate adoption through financial and media initiatives. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether – Leading the world’s most widely used stablecoin, Ardoino is a driving force behind the Bitcoin and crypto liquidity and integration across emerging markets, while also spearheading various infrastructure projects. Saifedean Ammous is an economist and author of The Bitcoin Standard, widely regarded as one of the most influential books on Bitcoin and Austrian economics. His work focuses on sound money, time preference, and the structural consequences of fiat monetary systems.

Past Conferences in the USA

– 2021 Miami: Where President Nayib Bukele revealed plans for El Salvador to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, making history live on stage. Attendance: 12,000

– 2022 Miami: Where Michael Saylor delivered a landmark address on corporate Bitcoin strategy and announced additional MicroStrategy purchases. Attendance: 25,000

– 2023 Miami: Where Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the first U.S. presidential candidate to speak at a Bitcoin conference, addressing financial freedom and civil liberties. Attendance: 26,000

– 2024 Nashville: Highlights include President Donald J. Trump’s appearance, where he voiced support for Bitcoin mining and national monetary sovereignty. Attendance: 27,000

Join Us in Las Vegas

Date : May 27-29, 2025

: May 27-29, 2025 Venue : The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV, USA

: The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV, USA Tickets : https://b.tc/conference/2025

: https://b.tc/conference/2025 Get a free General Admission ticket when you deposit $200 on eToro – while supplies last!

