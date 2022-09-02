Eric Breon Is The Co-Founder & Director of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) And They Just Sold 47% Of Their Shares

Some Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder & Director, Eric Breon, recently sold a substantial US$8.1m worth of stock at a price of US$4.27 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 47% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vacasa

In fact, the recent sale by Eric Breon was the biggest sale of Vacasa shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.03. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Eric Breon ditched 1.94m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$4.26. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:VCSA Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Vacasa shares, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vacasa Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Vacasa, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Vacasa is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

