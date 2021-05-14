ERG to supply TIM with renewable energy under 10-yr deal

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian renewable energy group ERG ERG.MI and phone company Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said on Friday they had signed a power purchase agreement for the supply of 3.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) of green energy for the period 2022-2031.

Under the deal, ERG will sell green energy to TIM at a set price, optimising the risk profile of its investments, while TIM will cover around 20% of its energy consumption through renewable sources, thus strengthening its commitment to eco-efficiency and the use of cleaner energy, the companies said in a joint statement.

The move is part of TIM's efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030.

