ERG to halt production, cut jobs at Zambia copper & cobalt refinery - union president

Mining company Eurasian Resources Group plans to put its Chambishi Metals copper and cobalt refinery in Zambia under care and maintenance and cut 229 jobs at the end of January, the president of the Mineworkers' Union of Zambia said on Wednesday.
