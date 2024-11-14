ERG S.p.A. Launches Treasury Share Buyback Program

Erg SPA (IT:ERG) has released an update.

ERG S.p.A. has initiated a treasury share purchase program to maximize value creation for the company and its shareholders, set to last for three months. The program, approved by their Board of Directors, allows for the purchase of up to 1,200,000 shares, with a maximum expenditure of EUR 22.6 million. CEO Paolo Merli highlights this move as part of ERG’s flexible remuneration policy amid volatile markets.

For further insights into IT:ERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.