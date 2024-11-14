News & Insights

ERG S.p.A. Launches Treasury Share Buyback Program

November 14, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Erg SPA (IT:ERG) has released an update.

ERG S.p.A. has initiated a treasury share purchase program to maximize value creation for the company and its shareholders, set to last for three months. The program, approved by their Board of Directors, allows for the purchase of up to 1,200,000 shares, with a maximum expenditure of EUR 22.6 million. CEO Paolo Merli highlights this move as part of ERG’s flexible remuneration policy amid volatile markets.

