ERG S.p.A. Boosts Share Buyback Program

ERG S.p.A. has repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market at an average price of €19.7896, totaling approximately €1.98 million. This buyback increases ERG’s treasury shares to 3,931,474, representing 2.6154% of its share capital. The strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program.
