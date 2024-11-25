ERG S.p.A. Boosts Share Buyback Program

Erg SPA (IT:ERG) has released an update.

ERG S.p.A. has repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market at an average price of €19.7896, totaling approximately €1.98 million. This buyback increases ERG’s treasury shares to 3,931,474, representing 2.6154% of its share capital. The strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program.

