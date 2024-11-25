News & Insights

Stocks

ERG S.p.A. Boosts Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 10:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Erg SPA (IT:ERG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ERG S.p.A. has repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market at an average price of €19.7896, totaling approximately €1.98 million. This buyback increases ERG’s treasury shares to 3,931,474, representing 2.6154% of its share capital. The strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program.

For further insights into IT:ERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.