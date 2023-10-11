News & Insights

US Markets

ERG signs deal to sell cobalt to US battery materials producer

Credit: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

October 11, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-Based Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed a deal to sell cobalt for five-years from 2026 to electric vehicle battery materials producer EVelution Energy in the United States, ERG said in a statement on Wednesday.

Investment in the electric vehicle battery supply chain in the U.S. has soared due to President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has provided billions of dollars in green energy tax credits for cutting the nation's carbon emissions.

ERG said it would sell 3,000 metric tons of contained cobalt metal a year to EVelution, which plans to start building a low-carbon cobalt sulphate plant in Arizona in 2024.

The plant will be operational by 2026 and will be powered with energy from solar panels.

"Currently, there are no cobalt processing facilities, on a commercial scale, in the U.S., over 70% of the global production of cobalt sulphate is based in China," ERG said.

Most of the world's electric vehicle batteries and materials are produced in China.

ERG’s cobalt hydroxide which is easily turned into sulphate used in the cathode component of rechargeable batteries will be supplied by Metalkol, the company's operation in Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.