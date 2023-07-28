ERG lowers 2023 core profit guidance on poor wind conditions

News & Insights

July 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy group ERG ERG.MI lowered 2023 core profit guidance due to declining operating results in the second quarter caused mainly by lower wind speeds in a significantly declining price environment, it said on Friday.

It cut its core profit forecast to between 480 and 520 million euros from a previous target of 500-550 million euros. It also confirmed 2023 debt of between 1.4 and 1.5 billion euros, it said in a statement.

Shares in the company fell more than 5% after the lower profit forecast was issued.

"The operating results in the second quarter were lower than our expectations mainly due to extraordinarily poor wind conditions. Net profit has significantly increased, thanks to lower financial expenses," ERG CEO Paolo Merli said.

Net profit came in at 34 million euros ($37.4 million) in the second quarter, up from 14 million euros of the previous year.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento)

((Alberto.Chiumento@thomsonreuters.com;))

