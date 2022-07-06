ERF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.62, changing hands as low as $11.38 per share. Enerplus Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERF's low point in its 52 week range is $4.775 per share, with $18.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.